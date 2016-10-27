Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Oct. 27

Thursday, Oct. 27
Enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres and wine, shopping and fashion, and health and wellness tips from Saint Agnes physicians. Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, 559-450-5376, www.samc.com/girls-night-out, $20.
6-8 p.m.
Event: Toruk - The First Flight
The latest Cirque du Soleil production is inspired by James Cameron’s film “Avatar” and will run through Oct. 30. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $28-$113.
7:30 p.m.
Film: Beetlejuice
Tim Burton’s 1988 classic film returns to the big screen. Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7823, www.foxhanford.com/shows/45-beetlejuice/tickets, $5.
7 p.m.
Music: Colors of Truth
The Pacific Artist Series program features flutist Christa Scott, and pianist Benjamin Certain. Fresno Pacific University, McDonald Hall Atrium, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2267, www.fresno.edu/event/14906/pacific-artist-series-ii, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Domestic Violence Awareness Day
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and community resources will be on campus in an effort to reach the community. Fresno City College, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-443-8687, www.facebook.com/events/373273309671375, Free.
1-4 p.m.
