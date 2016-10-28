Critic comparison for movies playing Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13)
Directed by: Mike Flanagan
Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Parker Mack, Henry Thomas, Annalise Basso, Doug Jones
The pitch: A Ouija board links an evil spirit in a house with a little girl. The only hope of saving here is to break the connection between the game and the spirits.
The formula: Spirits suggest looking at parts of “Ouija.” Board spells out “Twilight.” Feel the connection to “The Exorcist.”
Go see it: If you are easily scared.
Don’t go see it: If you think the Ouija board is just a game.
Cheap writing: Having a child as the central evil is just an easy way to try and engage an audience. This film never tries to do anything original.
Comments