October 28, 2016 12:45 AM

Critic comparison for movies playing Oct. 28-Nov. 3

The Fresno Bee

Ouija: Origin of Evil (PG-13)

Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Starring: Elizabeth Reaser, Parker Mack, Henry Thomas, Annalise Basso, Doug Jones

The pitch: A Ouija board links an evil spirit in a house with a little girl. The only hope of saving here is to break the connection between the game and the spirits.

The formula: Spirits suggest looking at parts of “Ouija.” Board spells out “Twilight.” Feel the connection to “The Exorcist.”

Go see it: If you are easily scared.

Don’t go see it: If you think the Ouija board is just a game.

Cheap writing: Having a child as the central evil is just an easy way to try and engage an audience. This film never tries to do anything original.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

The

Accountant

1 1/2

2 1/2

2

2

Deepwater

Horizon

3

3 1/2

3

3 1/2

3

Ouija

none

2

3

1

3 1/2

Sully

3

3

3

3

2 1/2

Storks

4

3

3

3 1/2

3 1/2

