Props sit backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Guillaume Paquin who plays "Entu" trains on the ropes for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Performers train on the ropes and props for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Wardrobe assistant Genevieve Poirier works in the costume area backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
A prop sits backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Jessica Ward, who plays a Navi character, trains on the ropes for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Props sit backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
A prop sits backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Photos line a costume work area backstage for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
Elizabeth Brown, who plays a Navi character, trains on the ropes for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
SILVIA FLORES
SILVIA FLORES
SILVIA FLORES
A staff member moves prop for the touring Cirque du Soleil production of "Toruk" at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
