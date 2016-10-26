5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26
Concert: Sebastian Bach
The former front man for Skid Row is enjoying success with his solo career. He will perform with Painting Chaos. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $39.
8 p.m.
Event: NXT Live
WWE brings you some of the hottest names in wrestling, including Samoa Joe, Asuka, Austin Aries and more. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $23-$78.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Central Valley Honor Flight #12 Homecoming
Welcome local WWII and Korean War veterans as they return from a visit to their memorial in Washington, D.C. Fresno Yosemite International Airport, 5175 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1819018538310438.
6 p.m.
Music: Transylvanian Concert
The concert features pianist Lucian Ban and violist Mat Maneri. Milestones Youth Jazz Workshop, 3385 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, milestonesjazz.org/event/lucian-ban-and-mat-maneri-transylvanian-concert/?instance_id=6767, $15, $12.50 seniors, $10 students.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Volunteer orientation
Learn how you can help the shelter in many different ways, from assisting with socializing dogs and cats to working offsite events. Valley Oak S.P.C.A., 29010 Highway 99, Visalia, vospca.org/programs/volunteer-program, www.facebook.com/events/186792608394767.
5:30-7 p.m.
