Entertainment

October 26, 2016 12:16 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Concert: Sebastian Bach

The former front man for Skid Row is enjoying success with his solo career. He will perform with Painting Chaos. Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St., Merced, 209-381-0500, www.mercedtheatre.org, $39.

8 p.m.

Event: NXT Live

WWE brings you some of the hottest names in wrestling, including Samoa Joe, Asuka, Austin Aries and more. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $23-$78.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Central Valley Honor Flight #12 Homecoming

Welcome local WWII and Korean War veterans as they return from a visit to their memorial in Washington, D.C. Fresno Yosemite International Airport, 5175 E. Clinton Way, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1819018538310438.

6 p.m.

Music: Transylvanian Concert

The concert features pianist Lucian Ban and violist Mat Maneri. Milestones Youth Jazz Workshop, 3385 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, milestonesjazz.org/event/lucian-ban-and-mat-maneri-transylvanian-concert/?instance_id=6767, $15, $12.50 seniors, $10 students.

7:30 p.m.

Community: Volunteer orientation

Learn how you can help the shelter in many different ways, from assisting with socializing dogs and cats to working offsite events. Valley Oak S.P.C.A., 29010 Highway 99, Visalia, vospca.org/programs/volunteer-program, www.facebook.com/events/186792608394767.

5:30-7 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Cirque du Soleil performer learns the ropes in Toruk production

View more video

Entertainment Videos