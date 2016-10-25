5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Oct. 25

Tuesday, Oct. 25
Music: City Limits Live with Glen Delpit
Learn the stories behind the singer’s songs. Jewel FM Gallery, 1415 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/209019442852495.
6:30-9 p.m.
The California Wellness Foundation hosts various speakers who will explain what it takes to create a safe neighborhood in the Valley. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/677289479115108, Free.
6:30-9 p.m.
Event: Beer & Wine Design
Join Fresno Advertising Federation for a night of networking and designing. Craft Beer Wine Bistro, 8482 N. Friant Road, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/379139148876866.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Community: FLYP Talks – Minding Your Money
Learn how to start a business and ways to prepare for your financial future from three local entrepreneurs. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, flyp.wildapricot.org/event-2360365, $25.
6 p.m.
Music: Skalloween
The show features Iwanaga, Guts and Mumblr. Wear a costume and save $2 at the door. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/177262286012338, $7.
7 p.m.
