5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 24

Monday, Oct. 24
Event: Taste Treats in Tulare
The fundraiser benefits Tulare Historical Museum and includes a hosted bar and silent auction. Heritage Complex, 4500 S. Laspina St., Tulare, 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org, $50.
6-8:30 p.m.
Concert: Country in the Park
The KJUG Country Concert Series features Chris Lane, Steve Moakler and Michael Tyler. Civic Center Park, 113 Court St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/1063280963790636, Free.
7 p.m.
Event: Pub Run
Head out for a 2-4 mile run and enjoy a cold brew after. Sequoia Brewing Company, 1188 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/649747398521522.
6 p.m.
Community: Halloween Zumba Bash
This will be no ordinary workout so dress up in your best costume for a spooky dance session. Kerman Community Center, 15101 W. Kearney Blvd., Kerman, www.facebook.com/events/1705221913137346.
7-8 p.m.
Community: Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club meeting
This month’s speaker is Dezie Woods-Jones, state president and founder of Black Woman Organized for Political Action. Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/fcdwc2016octobermonthlyluncheonmeeting, $20 luncheon, $5 program only.
11:15 a.m.
