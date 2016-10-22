5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Oct. 22

Saturday, Oct. 22
Event: Civil War Revisited
Join Fresno Historical Society and the American Civil War Association as they bring you the 27th annual two-day re-creation of one of the the biggest events in American history. Kearney Mansion Museum, 7160 W. Kearney Blvd., Fresno, 559-441-0862, www.valleyhistory.org, $10, $5 ages 6-12.
10 a.m.
Event: Prince Dia de los Muertos reception
Remember the late music icon with an altar in his memory and meet the artists. There will be music and a pop-up shop. Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/207330423020947, Free.
4-6 p.m.
Comedy: Christopher Titus
The comedian is known for his controversial material that deals with everything from mental illness to custody battles and more. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$49.
8 p.m.
Event: Fresno Puzzle Hunt
Compete for a $500 grand prize by solving a series of brainteasers throughout the Tower District. The Landmark, 644 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.fresnopuzzlehunt.org, $18.
Noon-5 p.m.
Event: Fall Fest
The museum transforms into a haunted house with trunk or treating, carnival games, live music and more. The Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, $5-$10.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
