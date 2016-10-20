5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 23
Event: Central Valley Menudo Festival
Bring your appetites to judge who has the best menudo in the Valley. There will also be live music, dancing and a beer garden. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno www.facebook.com/events/1783748888536747.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Event: Pooch Parade and Canine Carnival
Dress up with your four-legged friends and head out for family entertainment, the Beer & Bone Garden, dog demonstrations and more. Tower District, Olive and Yosemite avenues, Fresno, 559-497-8362, www.towerdistrict.org, Free.
1-5 p.m.
Music: Clovis Community Band
Be prepared for a fun animal-theme concert under the direction of Dan Lindstrom. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-327-2876, www.facebook.com/events/311748159196558, Free.
2:30 p.m.
Concert: Musica Viva
The concert series features Trio de Salon: violinist Susan Doering, violoncellist Dieter Wulfhorst and pianist Faith DeBow. Fellowship Hall of First Mennonite Church, 1208 L St., Reedley, 559-392-1425, wulfhorst.tripod.com, Free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Community: Pink Tea Party
Celebrate those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer. Dr. Sheri Prentiss is the keynote speaker and the event will include a Walk of Hope rose ceremony. Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center, 300 S. Court St., Visalia, 559-624-2098, www.kaweahdelta.org/pinktea/default.aspx, $25.
1-4 p.m.
