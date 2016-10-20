Entertainment

October 20, 2016 12:47 PM

5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 23

Sunday, Oct. 23

Event: Central Valley Menudo Festival

Bring your appetites to judge who has the best menudo in the Valley. There will also be live music, dancing and a beer garden. Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno www.facebook.com/events/1783748888536747.

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Event: Pooch Parade and Canine Carnival

Dress up with your four-legged friends and head out for family entertainment, the Beer & Bone Garden, dog demonstrations and more. Tower District, Olive and Yosemite avenues, Fresno, 559-497-8362, www.towerdistrict.org, Free.

1-5 p.m.

Music: Clovis Community Band

Be prepared for a fun animal-theme concert under the direction of Dan Lindstrom. Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, 2770 E. International Ave., Fresno, 559-327-2876, www.facebook.com/events/311748159196558, Free.

2:30 p.m.

Concert: Musica Viva

The concert series features Trio de Salon: violinist Susan Doering, violoncellist Dieter Wulfhorst and pianist Faith DeBow. Fellowship Hall of First Mennonite Church, 1208 L St., Reedley, 559-392-1425, wulfhorst.tripod.com, Free.

7-8:30 p.m.

Community: Pink Tea Party

Celebrate those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer. Dr. Sheri Prentiss is the keynote speaker and the event will include a Walk of Hope rose ceremony. Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center, 300 S. Court St., Visalia, 559-624-2098, www.kaweahdelta.org/pinktea/default.aspx, $25.

1-4 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Ouija: Origin of Evil'

View more video

Entertainment Videos