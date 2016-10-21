Single mom, grapes, cats catch fancy of Fresno authors in latest book releases

Fresno author Jessica Seymour has been busy. Not only has she recently released “The Untold Secrets of a Single Mom” (Tate Publishing, $7.99), but her latest book, “Trapped” (Tate Publishing, $9.99), is also available.
“Single Mom” is a memoir that deals with the issues of being a single parent. “Trapped” is the story of a young woman looking for a way to escape her life but who discovers leaving the past behind is not easy.
In “The Untold Secrets of a Single Mom,” Seymour deals with the trials and tribulations that come with the realization the parent will have to raise a child alone. She writes about the struggles that every parent goes through while being pregnant, being a first-time parent and not knowing what to expect.
Seymour, a single mother, writes to keep herself busy while her children are asleep. It is a way for her to deal with daily stress. She has an associate degree in arts and a medical assistant certificate.
“Trapped” is about a young woman who falls for a man from a life she needed to escape. The realization hits her that escaping takes more than love and she falls back into the trap of drugs and men.
The books are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com and www.tatepublishing.com.
Book signings
Tom Morton and other local authors will sign their books at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11. Morton’s book, the military-based “Whiskey Tango Foxtrot: Remembrances of my Service in the Marines” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, $20), is not connected with the feature film of the same name.
Morton retired from the U.S. government in 2004. Along with his new book, Morton has written newsletters, short memoirs and essays.
Morton describes the book this way: It is about more than blood and guts. It stands out by focusing on specific events he faced during his service in the Marine Corps, 1966-1969.
The Clovis author tells his experiences in vignettes that show the difference between the surfer he was and the decorated combat-wounded Marine he became.
Also, Fresno native Joseph E. Barrera will have a booking signing for his “Confessions of a Golden Dragon” (FriesenPress, $21.99) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave.
The book by the Fresno State graduate is a story of love, hate, lust, humor and longing in the time of war. Barrera served in the military from 1968 to 1970.
Fresno’s Polly Brewer will read and sign copies of her book, “Cat Tales: A Collection By and For Cat Lovers” (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform, $14.95), 5:30-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the 1821 Gallery and Studios, 1821 Calaveras St.
The book includes a collection of stories and illustrations by various authors and artists dealing with felines.
Special event
Katherine Taylor, who grew up in Fresno but currently lives in Los Angeles, will be at Fresno’s Barnes & Noble at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, to give a reading for her new book, “Valley Fever” (Picador, $16).
The novel looks at a woman’s return to her hometown of Fresno after a breakup. The Central California setting is a key element because she’s initially reluctant to face the people, places, and memories she left behind. Her hope is to find her place among the grapevines.
Another special event
To mark the publication of “My Name is Armen – Outside the Lines (Volume II),” the author, Armen Bacon, will be at Fresno State’s Madden Library at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. The event – being put on by the President’s Office at Fresno State and the College of Arts and Humanities – will be in the Table Mountain Rancheria Reading Room on the third floor.
Volume II takes readers outside the margins of everyday life – always circling back, returning home – celebrating the resilience of the human spirit.
Admission is free.
And one more
Linda Garduno, a first-grade teacher at Lawless Elementary, will do a book singing at Petunia’s Place, 6027 N. Palm Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. She’s written the Halloween children’s book, “Witchy Poo” ( Brown Books Publishing Group, $12.15).
She will be joined by the illustrator, Ashley DeWitt.
One last event
Author Janice Stevens and artist Pat Hunter will autograph copies of their newly published book, “Breaking Bread with William Saroyan,” at the 119th annual autumn food bazaar at the First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno, 430 S. First St. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
For more information about the book signing and luncheon, call 559-237-6638 , send a fax to 559-237-9526 or email administration@fapc.net.
