Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Oct. 21

Friday, Oct. 21
Event: ZooBoo
For the next two weekends the zoo transforms itself into a not-so-spooky Halloween festival with trick or treating, carnival games, a hay maze and animal attractions. Fresno Chaffee Zoo, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, 559-498-5910, www.fresnochaffeezoo.org/event/zooboo, $12-$18.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Antique and Gun Show
Sierra West Shows attracts the best antique and firearm dealers to a three-day show. Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-994-0926, on.spingo.com/l/old_town_clovis_antique_gun_show_oct, $30-$35.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Event: The Beat Down Competitive Poetry Slam
Poets battle it out and try to avoid elimination to grab the cash prize. Special guest Michael McLaughlin will also perform. Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1669170676729774, $5.
7:30-10 p.m.
Music: The Purple Ones
The tribute band features an 11-piece ensemble, complete with a horn section, and brings to life the music of Prince. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $17-$45.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Ghost hunting tour
Paranormal Movement Investigations will take you around the theater to various “hot spots,” where paranormal activity has previously been experienced. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, www.facebook.com/events/188830464883414, $35.
7 p.m.
