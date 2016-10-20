Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Oct. 20

Thursday, Oct. 20
Film: Hocus Pocus
The Sanderson sisters have been dead for more than 300 years until Max lights the black flame candle and brings the witches back to life. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org, $5, free to ages 12 and younger.
7 p.m.
Event: Ghost Walk
Take a walk through downtown in search of ghosts. Some of the places you’ll visit are the museum, The Bastille, Civic Auditorium and more. Hanford Carnegie Museum, 109 E. Eighth St., Hanford, 559-584-1367, www.facebook.com/events/534564650047992, $10.
6:30 p.m.
Luke Fisher blends locally grown produce with organic spirits that create unique drink specials like 3 Faces of Van Gogh, Kentucky Bubble Bath, Sage Heaven and many more. Five, 1110 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-999-4852, garden-cocktails.com.
6-10 p.m.
Music: CJ Ramone
The former bassist for The Ramones will play with Johnny Madcap and the Distractions and The Memphis Murder Men. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
8 p.m.
Comedy: Jo Koy
The popular comedian returns for a South Valley performance. Tachi Palace Hotel & Casino, 17225 Jersey Ave., Lemoore, 559-924-7751, www.etix.com/ticket/p/2941308/jo-koy-lemoore-tachi-palace-hotel-casino, $30-$70.
7:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments