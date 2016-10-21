Entertainment

October 21, 2016 12:44 AM

Critic comparison for movies playing Oct. 21-27

The Fresno Bee

The Accountant (R)

Directed by: Gavin O’Connor

Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, John Lithgow, Cynthia Addai-Robinson.

The pitch: A savant CPA is drawn into a series of murders as he delves into a company’s financial records in search of problems. He must call on his avenging side to take care of the next big threat.

The formula: Start with a chunk of “The Batman.” Add in a massive piece of “Good Will Hunting.” Sum it all up with parts of “The Punisher.”

Go see it: If you are fascinated by how numbers work.

Don’t go see it: If you prefer movies where the lead character doesn’t look bored.

Comic moment: Affleck and Bernthal star in “The Accountant.” It’s Batman vs. Punisher.

Critics’ choices

Numbers indicate stars

Fresno

Bee

Ent.

Weekly

N.Y.

Times

L.A.

Times

S.F.

Chron.

The Accountant

1 1/2

2 1/2

2

2

Deepwater

Horizon

3

3 1/2

3

3 1/2

3

Storks

4

3

3

3 1/2

3 1/2

Sully

3

3

3

3

2 1/2

Star Trek Beyond

3 1/2

2 1/2

2 1/2

3

3

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Ouija: Origin of Evil'

View more video

Entertainment Videos