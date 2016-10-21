Critic comparison for movies playing Oct. 21-27

The Accountant (R)
Directed by: Gavin O’Connor
Starring: Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, John Lithgow, Cynthia Addai-Robinson.
The pitch: A savant CPA is drawn into a series of murders as he delves into a company’s financial records in search of problems. He must call on his avenging side to take care of the next big threat.
The formula: Start with a chunk of “The Batman.” Add in a massive piece of “Good Will Hunting.” Sum it all up with parts of “The Punisher.”
Go see it: If you are fascinated by how numbers work.
Don’t go see it: If you prefer movies where the lead character doesn’t look bored.
Comic moment: Affleck and Bernthal star in “The Accountant.” It’s Batman vs. Punisher.
Critics’ choices
Numbers indicate stars
Fresno
Bee
Ent.
Weekly
N.Y.
Times
L.A.
Times
S.F.
Chron.
1 1/2
2 1/2
2
2
3
3 1/2
3
3 1/2
3
4
3
3
3 1/2
3 1/2
3
3
3
3
2 1/2
3 1/2
2 1/2
2 1/2
3
3
Comments