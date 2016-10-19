5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 19

0:58 Confused about placing a wager on the ponies at The Big Fresno Fair? Pause

1:09 Get a glimpse at 'Phantom' chandelier, costumes

2:44 Movie trailer: The Birth of a Nation

0:51 Historic Hacienda vaquero neon sign rides again at the Big Fresno Fair

3:06 Video game review: 'FIFA 17'

2:29 Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

2:16 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about touring as a married couple

1:14 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about the things money can buy

2:12 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood explain coming out of retirement

1:37 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on audience participation