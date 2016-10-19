5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 19

Wednesday, Oct. 19
Event: Leon Panetta lecture
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture series presents the former secretary of defense and director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Obama, speaking on his views on global politics and world affairs. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.valleytownhall.com, $35.
10:30 a.m.
Comedy: Ralphie May
The comedian first appeared on the scene on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in 2003 and will perform at Merced Theatre on Oct. 20. Visalia Fox Theatre, 308 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $25-$30.
8 p.m.
Community: Morning meditation
Clear your mind with a variety of meditation techniques at this weekly gathering. Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $15.
7-7:45 a.m.
Event: Clovis Chamber of Commerce mixer
Don’t miss a Halloween-themed mixer including a special screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” and “Psycho.” Bitwise Industries, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1105754679510166.
5-7 p.m.
Food: Cheese Club
Calling all cheese lovers! Pair cheeses with wine or beer, sample various varieties and learn new recipes. Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023, www.sierranuthouse.com, $15.
6-8 p.m.
