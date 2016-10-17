Entertainment

October 17, 2016 12:28 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 17

Event: Catherine Hickland The Hypnotist

The former actress is best known for her role on “One Life to Live” and, after studying hypnosis, now performs more than 200 shows a year. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $30.

7 p.m.

Community: Pasta Fest

Clovis Sons of Italy will provide a homestyle authentic Italian pasta dinner to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital Library, the Fresno Food Bank and other local charities. Notre Dame Hall, 333 Eighth St., Clovis, 559-285-6934, $15, $7.50 children.

6-10 p.m.

Event: Dave & Buster’s grand opening

The Valley’s long wait is finally over as adults can enjoy food and drinks and more than 180 of the latest games. Dave & Buster’s, 212 E. River Park Circle, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/160330184373163.

11 a.m.

Dance: Tropical Monday

Summer is officially over and so is the salsa dance party series. Enjoy the last night of outdoor dancing to merengue and bachata. River Park, 220 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1767130870206395.

7 p.m.

Community: Fresno-Madera Ombudsman Volunteer Training

The weeklong training provides resources to become an advocate for those in licensed long-term care facilities. Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 3845 N. Clark St., Fresno, 559-224-9177, Sbussean@valleycrc.org, Free.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Fresno's enthusiasm over horse racing infuses trainer Jonathan Wong

View more video

Entertainment Videos