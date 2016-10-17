5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 17

Monday, Oct. 17
The former actress is best known for her role on “One Life to Live” and, after studying hypnosis, now performs more than 200 shows a year. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $30.
7 p.m.
Community: Pasta Fest
Clovis Sons of Italy will provide a homestyle authentic Italian pasta dinner to benefit Valley Children’s Hospital Library, the Fresno Food Bank and other local charities. Notre Dame Hall, 333 Eighth St., Clovis, 559-285-6934, $15, $7.50 children.
6-10 p.m.
Event: Dave & Buster’s grand opening
The Valley’s long wait is finally over as adults can enjoy food and drinks and more than 180 of the latest games. Dave & Buster’s, 212 E. River Park Circle, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/160330184373163.
11 a.m.
Dance: Tropical Monday
Summer is officially over and so is the salsa dance party series. Enjoy the last night of outdoor dancing to merengue and bachata. River Park, 220 Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1767130870206395.
7 p.m.
Community: Fresno-Madera Ombudsman Volunteer Training
The weeklong training provides resources to become an advocate for those in licensed long-term care facilities. Valley Caregiver Resource Center, 3845 N. Clark St., Fresno, 559-224-9177, Sbussean@valleycrc.org, Free.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
