5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Oct. 15

Saturday, Oct. 15
The two-day event features fine arts and crafts, live music, native plant displays, food booths and live raptors. Intermountain Nursery, 30443 Auberry Road, Prather, 559-855-3113, intermountainnursery.com, Free.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Comedy: Chonda Pierce
The comedian is known as the “Queen of Clean” comedy and is on the Happily Laughter After tour with Karyn Williams. Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, chonda.org, $25-$45.
7 p.m.
Event: Fresno Zombie Crawl
Meet in the Bank of America parking lot as the Tower District will be overrun with zombies for the seventh annual crawl, featuring drink specials, contests and games. For more information go to www.facebook.com/events/300864856923593, $10.
7:30 p.m.
Community: Fall plant sale and fair
Take a guided tour of the gardens and shop from a large variety of water-wise, drought-tolerant and native plants. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-349-1811, clovisbotanicalgarden.org/event/fall-plant-sale-and-fair, Free.
8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Concert: Flo Rida
The hip-hop star is best known for his hits “GDFR,” “My House” and “I Don’t Like It, I Love It” featuring Robin Thicke. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $31-$38.
7 p.m.
