5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 16

Sunday, Oct. 16
Concert: Intocable
The fair ends its 12-day run today featuring the Norteña band in the Paul Paul Theatre. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $15-$50.
7 p.m.
Event: Fall Glorious Junk Day
Check out antiques and collectibles, repurposed items and flea market finds, and get tips and ideas for DIY home projects. Old Town Clovis, 559-454-9400, oldtownclovis.org, Free.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Community: PFLAG Tulare and Kings Counties
Join Chris Anthoni and Jim Traveller for coming out stories in recognition of October being LGBT+ History Month. Congregational B’nai David, 1039 S. Chinowth St., Visalia, 559-363-0992, www.facebook.com/events/650444521798632, Free.
3-5 p.m.
Theatre: The Phantom of the Opera
There are two chances left to see this production brought by Broadway in Fresno. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.broadwayinfresno.com/shows/the-phantom-of-the-opera, $33-$103.
1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
Community: Yoga and Beer
Join I Believe in Downtown Yoga for an all-levels Vinyasa Flow yoga class and a cold craft brew. Full Circle Brewing Co., 620 F St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/197889150642415, $20.
3-5 p.m.
