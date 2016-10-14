Entertainment

October 14, 2016 12:57 AM

Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14

Event: Australia’s Thunder From Down Under

Spend the ultimate girls’ night out with the hottest export straight from the Las Vegas stage. Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold, 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com, $20.

7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.

Concert: Big & Rich

It’s country night at the fair featuring Big Kenny and John Rich. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $30-$35.

7 p.m.

Film: Miss Sharon Jones

Fresno Filmworks presents the documentary which tells the life story of the iconic soul singer and the troubles and successes she faced. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10, $8 seniors and students.

5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Music: Sofya Melikyan

Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert series presents the pianist who will perform works by Granados, Liebermann and Liszt. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.keyboardconcerts.com/concert-sofya-melikyan.aspx, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.

8 p.m.

Event: Fresno State football

The Bulldogs face the San Diego State Aztecs. Bulldog Stadium, 1600 Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3015, gobulldogs.com.

7 p.m.

