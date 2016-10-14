Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Oct. 14

Friday, Oct. 14
Spend the ultimate girls’ night out with the hottest export straight from the Las Vegas stage. Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino, 711 Lucky Lane, Coarsegold, 866-794-6946, chukchansigold.com, $20.
7:30 p.m., 10 p.m.
Concert: Big & Rich
It’s country night at the fair featuring Big Kenny and John Rich. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $30-$35.
7 p.m.
Film: Miss Sharon Jones
Fresno Filmworks presents the documentary which tells the life story of the iconic soul singer and the troubles and successes she faced. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $10, $8 seniors and students.
5:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Music: Sofya Melikyan
Philip Lorenz Memorial Keyboard Concert series presents the pianist who will perform works by Granados, Liebermann and Liszt. Fresno State Concert Hall, 2380 E. Keats Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.keyboardconcerts.com/concert-sofya-melikyan.aspx, $25, $18 seniors, $5 students.
8 p.m.
Event: Fresno State football
The Bulldogs face the San Diego State Aztecs. Bulldog Stadium, 1600 Bulldog Lane, Fresno, 559-278-3015, gobulldogs.com.
7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
