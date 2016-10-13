Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Oct. 13

Thursday, Oct. 13
Film: No Más Bebés
The documentary follows the story of Mexican immigrant women who were sterilized after giving birth in the 1970s and their fight for justice. Following the screening there will be a Q&A with the film’s executive producer, Virginia Espino. Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 213-270-5258, www.californialatinas.org.
6-9 p.m.
Concert: The Offspring
The punk rock band from Huntington Beach is known for its hits like “Pretty Fly for a White Guy,” “Self Esteem” and “The Kids Aren’t Alright.” Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, savemartcenter.com, $33-$38.
7 p.m.
Event: Fresno Poet Laureate and Friends Poetry Reading
Join Daniel E. Arias, Dixie Salazar, Shane “Scurvy” Spears and others for this special reading hosted by Lee Herrick. Fresno Arts Council, 1245 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1798460413702220, Free.
6-7:30 p.m.
Event: TB&J
This month’s installment of Tacos, Brews & Jams features food from Ortega’s Taqueria and Taqueria Jaliscience Tioga, and live music by Call Me James. Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/597998560388440, Free.
5-10 p.m.
Music: Thumbscrew
The trio features Mary Halvorson, Michael Formanek, and Tomas Fujiwara in their only Valley performance. Milestones Youth Jazz Workshop, 3385 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-304-6924, milestonesjazz.org/event/thumbscrew-mary-halvorson-michael-formanek-tomas-fujiwara/?instance_id=6769, $15, $12.50 seniors, $10 students.
7:30 p.m.
