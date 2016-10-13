Movies playing at Valley theaters Oct. 14-20

Movie list
The rating system: ☆☆☆☆, excellent; ☆☆☆, good; ☆☆, so-so; ☆, poor; zero stars, terrible. Unless noted otherwise, reviews are by Bee critic Rick Bentley. Check movie times: http://calendar.fresnobee.com/
Opening
The Accountant Ben Affleck plays a math savant who gets involved with a criminal element.
Desierto Vigilante chases unarmed men and women at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Kevin Hart: What Now? Kevin Hart performs in front of 50,000 people at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field.
La Leyenda del Chupacabras Animated tale of a man falsely accused of being a rebel who confronts a chupacabra.
Lock Gippy Grewal stars.
Max Steel Teenager learns his body can generate powerful energy. Maria Bello stars.
Miss Sharon Jones! Documentary on the life and music of the singer. This month’s presentation by Fresno Filmworks.
Priceless Driver discovers the true nature of the cargo he’s carrying. Joel Smallbone stars.
Ongoing
Bad Moms Mothers decide to put themselves first. Mila Kunis stars. The problem with “Bad Moms” isn’t the concept, or the message about the struggle to raise good people in the world – it’s the execution. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
The Birth of a Nation (☆☆☆) Nat Turner orchestrates an uprising after seeing multiple atrocities. Nate Parker not only took on the massive task of writing and directing his version of “The Birth of a Nation,” but he also stars in the film that recounts the largest slave revolt in United States history. Parker’s passion for the project based on a true story spurred him to create a production that resonates through the ages, but it also blinded him to a few creative flaws. Rated R (violence, language, nudity). 119 minutes.
Central Intelligence (☆☆☆1/2): Reuniting with an old friend pulls a man into the spy world. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart star. The combination of the muscle and mirth Johnson brings to “Central Intelligence” with Hart’s controlled energy makes the spy film a sure hit. Rated PG-13 (crude humor, nudity, language). 114 minutes.
Deepwater Horizon (☆☆☆) Disaster on an oil rig puts crew in a fight for survival. Kurt Russell stars. Director Peter Berg gets past the familiarity problem of the film being based on a real story with his “Deepwater Horizon” by playing up the human element of the major players. By the time the explosion on the oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico unfolds in massively grand style, there is real reason to be concerned about the people facing a hell on Earth. Rated PG-13 (thematic material, danger). 99 minutes.
Don’t Breathe Attempts to rob a blind man go horribly wrong. Not reviewed.
Finding Dory (☆☆☆1/2) The blue fish who helped Nemo goes on a trek to find her parents. The long-awaited follow-up to the 2003 release “Finding Nemo” has all the fun and charm of the original movie. In some ways – especially dealing with themes of friends and family –the sequel trumps the original. Rated PG (mild thematic elements).
Ghostbusters (1/2): Team is formed to stop the host of ghosts in the city. There’s something strange in the neighborhood, and it’s the way director-writer Paul Feig handled the reboot. Instead of taking the classic franchise and making it a unique product, he settles for a story that lacks originality. The only sparks of interest are the endless cameo appearances and references to the original film. Rated PG-13 (crude humor, action scenes). 105 minutes.
The Girl on the Train (☆☆) Woman who watches an ideal family during her commute becomes involved in a murder investigation. The film version of the popular book by Paula Hawkins doesn’t maintain any level of suspense. What is suppose to be a complicated murder mystery takes a rather linear approach. Emily Blunt does her best to give the movie an edge, but the thrill is never there. Rated R (violence, sexual content, language, nudity). 112 minutes. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Lights Out (☆☆☆1/2): An older sister tries to stop an entity that once haunted her from harming her brother. Sell all your stocks immediately and invest in companies that make candles, flashlights, lightbulbs or anything else that creates illumination. There’s going to be a run on those items with the release of “Lights Out.” Director David F. Sandberg has teamed with writer Eric Heisserer to create a film that proves it is possible to generate long-lasting scares without resorting to gore. Rated R (violence, scary scenes). 81 minutes.
The Magnificent Seven (☆☆☆) Seven gunmen come to the aid of a small village. Denzel Washington stars in this remake. Living up to the original is an almost impossible task. The remake tries to match the star power with Washington and Chris Pratt, but the overall lineup eventually pales in comparison. Washington brings the controlled swagger that makes his character believable as the leader of this group. It helps that the screenwriter is Richard Wenk, who understands how to write for Washington. Rated PG-13 (violence, language, smoking). 132 minutes.
Masterminds Man who steals $17 million must track down criminals who double-crossed him. Not reviewed.
Mechanic: Resurrection Bishop must come out of retirement when his true love is taken. Not reviewed.
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life Young boy uses his wits to deal with his principal and bullies. Not reviewed.
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (☆☆) Young boy discovers a refuge for children with special abilities. The first half of the film is fun because of director Tim Burton’s whimsical style of making movies. Once the story begins, the plot gets more peculiar than any of the children. The casting seems slightly off and Samuel L. Jackson goes so far over the top he needs a parachute. Rated PG-13 (intense scenes of fantasy). 127 minutes. (Katie Walsh, TNS)
Nikka Zaildar Sonam Bajwa stars in this film directed by Simerjit Singh. Not reviewed.
Nine Lives: Businessman finds himself stuck inside the body of a cat. Kevin Spacey stars. Not reviewed.
Queen of Katwe Young Uganda woman trains to be chess champion. Not reviewed.
Storks (☆☆☆☆) After years of being out of the baby-delivery business, one stork must make a very important delivery. The film manages to deliver on many levels, from broad comedy to a sweet family story. There’s a lot going on in this tale of a world where storks have been made to deliver packages from a superstore. But directors Nicholas Stoller and Doug Sweetland layer the elements in such a way that one just makes the other stronger. Rated PG (mild violence). 92 minutes.
Suicide Squad (☆☆) A group of villains that include the Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) go on a mission. “Suicide Squad,” the latest fumbled movie offering based on a DC Comics franchise, has only two things going for it. The most noteworthy is Robbie, who brings a wonderful crazy energy to her role. The character has been immensely popular since debuting in “Batman: The Animated Series” in 1992, and Robbie is flawless. Rated PG-13 (violence, sexual situations) 126 minutes.
Sully (☆☆☆) Pilot becomes a hero when he is forced to make a water landing in the Hudson River. Tom Hanks stars. You would have had to be living in a cave not to know how this story ends. But the film delivers a compelling story of what it means to make monumental decisions without time to think, the real difference between a hero and someone doing his or her job and how even the strongest people in a crisis can eventually doubt themselves. Rated PG-13 (languague, peril). 96 minutes.
Opening next week
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Tom Cruise reprises his role as the problem solver. This time, it’s Reacher accused of murder.
Keeping Up With the Joneses Couple discover their new neighbors are hiding huge secrets.
Ouija: Origin of Evil Just like in the original film, a Ouija leads to supernatural events.
