Get a super dose of Frseno’s geek culture at this weekend’s Zappcon convention

The central San Joaquin Valley’s largest annual geek culture event returns to the Fresno Convention Center this weekend.
Zappcon 2016 seeks to bring comic book, video game, cosplay and board game lovers together under one roof Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 16-17. Doors will open at 9 a.m., and tickets are $25 for one day, $30 for two.
The event will include various gaming and cosplay events, as well as special guest speakers. Hynden Walch, voice of Princess Bubblegum on popular children’s show “Adventure Time,” headlines this year’s guest list. Actress Lisle Wilkerson (“Tekken,” “Dead or Alive” video game franchises) and nerd-rock musician Kirby Krackle will also appear. The full schedule of panels, events and performances is available online.
ZappCon 2016 is open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character. Pets are not allowed.
