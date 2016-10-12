Entertainment

October 12, 2016 12:03 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 12

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Concert: Three Dog Night with Blood, Sweat and Tears

The Fresno Fair’s throwback show features these two bands who had a series of hits in the 1970s. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $21-$28.

7 p.m.

Event: Bird-watching walk

Bring binoculars and comfortable shoes for an early morning walk near the center’s grounds, looking for warblers, herons and egrets. River Center, 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, 559-351-7192.

7:30 a.m.

Comedy: Quincy Johnson II

The actor and comedian was raised in Texas and now resides in Los Angeles. He’s been seen on NBC’s “Community” and ABC’s “Black-ish.” On the Edge, 412 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-416-9120, www.livemusiccity.com/event/3805, Free.

7-9 p.m.

Event: Hog Heaven

Join Masters of Rock for a night of classic rock hits and motorcycles. Yosemite Falls Cafe, 4020 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1662052014121907.

7-10 p.m.

Event: Birds of Prey

Cat Kroschell will give a presentation on different birds of prey and how and where they live. Sanger Branch Library, 1812 Seventh St., Sanger, 559-875-2435, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.

6-7:30 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Get a glimpse at 'Phantom' chandelier, costumes

View more video

Entertainment Videos