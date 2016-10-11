5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Oct. 11

Tuesday, Oct. 11
Concert: MercyMe
The contemporary Christian band is responsible for hits such as “I Can Only Imagine” and “The Hurt and The Healer.” Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $15-$20.
7 p.m.
Community: Pride Ride
Wear neon or bright clothing to “Light the Night” in celebration of National Coming Out Day. The Source LGBT Center, 208 W. Main St., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/.
6-9 p.m.
Community: Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting
Learn how to use the internet to search for your ancestors. Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, fresnogenealogy.org, Free.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Music: Ian Moore
The singer’s upcoming EP, “Strange Days,” was inspired by his childhood and the blues and soul influences throughout his life. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $12-$15.
8:30 p.m.
Event: Audio editing workshop
Get tips on proper sound recording and noise floor levels, editing for space and pace, mouth noise and breath removal, file normalization and file export. CMAC, 1555 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/.
6-7:30 p.m.
