5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10
Concert: Marie Osmond
She became famous as a member of the Osmonds but the singer, actress and doll designer is touring in support of her latest album, “Music Is Medicine.” Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $25-$35.
7 p.m.
Community: Fire Prevention Day
The Visalia Fire Department will conduct a demonstration and discussion on fire prevention. ImagineU Interactive Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton St., Visalia, 559-733-5975, www.imagineumuseum.org.
3:30-4:30 p.m.
Community: Beginning welding
Learn steel welding basics in this course that focuses on safety, techniques and hands-on instruction. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/beginning-welding-class-tickets-27692525088.
6-9 p.m.
Enjoy country, oldies and swing music. Tulare Angrense Athletic Club, 1521 E. Bardsley Ave., Tulare, 559-688-4645, $8.
7-10 p.m.
Art: Jonny Lopez
The contemporary realism artist will display his photographs and acrylic paintings through the month of October. Tower District Records, 302 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-478-4034, Free.
Noon-6 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments