Entertainment

October 10, 2016 12:42 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 10

Monday, Oct. 10

Concert: Marie Osmond

She became famous as a member of the Osmonds but the singer, actress and doll designer is touring in support of her latest album, “Music Is Medicine.” Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $25-$35.

7 p.m.

Community: Fire Prevention Day

The Visalia Fire Department will conduct a demonstration and discussion on fire prevention. ImagineU Interactive Children’s Museum, 210 N. Tipton St., Visalia, 559-733-5975, www.imagineumuseum.org.

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Community: Beginning welding

Learn steel welding basics in this course that focuses on safety, techniques and hands-on instruction. Fresno Ideaworks, 1755 Broadway St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/beginning-welding-class-tickets-27692525088.

6-9 p.m.

Music: Bobby Seals & The Whiskey River Band

Enjoy country, oldies and swing music. Tulare Angrense Athletic Club, 1521 E. Bardsley Ave., Tulare, 559-688-4645, $8.

7-10 p.m.

Art: Jonny Lopez

The contemporary realism artist will display his photographs and acrylic paintings through the month of October. Tower District Records, 302 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-478-4034, Free.

Noon-6 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Get a glimpse at 'Phantom' chandelier, costumes

View more video

Entertainment Videos