5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Oct. 8

Saturday, Oct. 8
Music: Cute is What We Aim For
The rock band from Buffalo will play with Hideouts, 24 Hour Bigfoot Attack and The Johnsons. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.
8 p.m.
Event: Oakhurst Fall Festival
Sample local wines and handcrafted beers while shopping from local vendors. Oakhurst Community Park, 49074 Civic Circle Drive, Oakhurst, 559-683-7766, www.OakhurstFallFestival.com, $2.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Food and Fun Festival
The carnival includes food, Asian food, a bounce house and silent auction. Proceeds will go to an overseas medical trip to treat unserved areas in Southeast Asia. First Chinese Baptist Church, 6080 N. Angus Ave., Fresno, 559-438-0303, Free.
4-8 p.m.
Event: Paper mask/skull workshop
Create your own decorated skull using materials and supplies provided by the museum. Arte Américas, 1630 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-266-2623, arteamericas.org, $15.
Noon-2 p.m., 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Music: Midnight Run
Due to the high demand for the first show, the popular Journey tribute band returns for an encore performance. ApCal, 32749 Ave. 7, Madera, 559-674-9463, www.facebook.com/events/1817455795153591, $20.
5 p.m.
