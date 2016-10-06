Blink-182 performs at Save Mart Center

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Mark Hoppus, left, and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Fans watch Blink-182 perform at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus performs at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Blink-182 guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba, left, and bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus perform at the Save Mart Center on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com