5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 9

Sunday, Oct. 9
Music: Bachtober
Organist Scott Horton will be joined by a chamber orchestra to perform Baroque pieces by Bach, Handel and Vivaldi. First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, 559-227-8489, Free-will offering.
3 p.m.
Event: Furry Fall Festival
Activities include a pet costume contest, dog and human pie-eating contest, carnival-style booths, vendors and more. Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, valleyanimal.org/festival, $5 free to ages 3 and under.
1-6 p.m.
Theatre: ‘Addams Family‘
Wednesday Addams has fallen in love with a “normal” boy and must introduce him to her parents. The play continues through Oct. 30. Playhouse Merced, 452 W. Main St., Merced, 209-725-8587, www.playhousemerced.com, $15-$22.
2 p.m.
Music: Xavier Wulf
The rapper performs with Chris Travis, Ta Double Dolla, Black Smurf and I Don’t Know Jeffery. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
8 p.m.
Community: Blessing of the Animals
Bring any pets to be blessed in remembrance of Saint Francis of Assisi, the saint of animals. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5140 N. Fruit Ave., Fresno, 559-259-9440, Free.
3 p.m.
