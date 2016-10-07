Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Oct. 7

Friday, Oct. 7
Event: Hobb’s Grove
The screamfest is underway so don’t miss your chance to experience the haunted forest, house or hayride now through Oct. 30. 14265 E. Goodfellow Ave., Sanger, 559-356-3958, www.thegrovehaunt.com, $8-$36.
6 p.m.
Music: Comedy Night with a Teaze
Chris Flail headlines this comedy show also featuring Jared Dessert, Frank Samaniego, Derek Burns and Andrew Boydston. Teazer World Tea Market, 2405 Capitol St., Fresno, 559-470-3306, www.facebook.com/events/1748062585447424, Free.
8 p.m.
The stage adaptation of the book by John Gray covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. There will two performances Saturday. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $50.
8 p.m.
Film: Casper
Enjoy food, popcorn and drinks and get in the holiday spirit with this classic film. Proceeds benefit the Center’s Fall Fest. Discovery Center, 1937 N. Winery Ave., Fresno, 559-251-5533, www.facebook.com/events/303986363291680, $1.
7 p.m.
Event: Oktoberfest
Food trucks and taps will serving up German food specials and beers while Ed Hull and the Polkateers provide music. Gazebo Gardens, 3204 N. Van Ness Blvd., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1796430893912938.
5-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
