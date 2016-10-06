Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Oct. 6

Thursday, Oct. 6
Concert: Blink-182
With a revamped lineup that includes Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, the rock band is wrapping up its summer and fall tour with special guests A Day to Remember. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, savemartcenter.com, Free.
7 p.m.
Music: Tres Vidas
Actress Rosa Rodriguez, along with a cellist, pianist and percussionist, presents the lives of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran activist Rufina Amaya and Argentinean poet Alfonsina Storni. Butler Church, 4884 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, 559-453-2056, www.eventbrite.com/e/tres-vidas-tickets-25072712157, $15, $10 students.
7-9 p.m.
Event: ArtHop
For a complete list of downtown Fresno and Tower District area galleries and studios open tonight, visit fresnoartscouncil.org and don’t miss out on “All the Places We Go …” featuring community member-submitted vacation photographs at The Bee.
5-8 p.m.
Event: Battle of the Britney
Watch as House of Xotica drag show pays homage to Britney Spears and her latest album release, “Glory.” Club Legends, 3075 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1771725683045482.
9 p.m.
Community: Hinds Hospice Open House
Learn how the organization supports global hospice palliative care programs and their new partnerships, including a sister hospice in Kitovu, Uganda. Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-412-5723.
4-7 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments