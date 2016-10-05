5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Oct. 5

Wednesday, Oct. 5
Event: The Big Fresno Fair
It’s opening day for corn dogs and cinnamon rolls, rides, exhibits, horse races and much more. Cole Swindell kicks off the Table Mountain concert series. Fresno Fairgrounds, 1121 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, 559-650-3247, www.fresnofair.com, $10; $7 ages 62 and over and 6-12. and military.
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Concert: Brian Culbertson’s Funk! Tour
The award-winning musician, writer and producer crosses genres between jazz, R&B and funk. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $45-$65.
8 p.m.
Community: What’s Happening in Downtown Fresno?
The Downtown Investment Series monthly workshop provides information on investing in and doing business downtown. Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-490-9966.
8:30-10:30 a.m.
Theatre: The Phantom of the Opera
Broadway in Fresno presents the Andrew Lloyd Weber musical as imagined by Cameron Mackintosh in an all-new touring production. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.broadwayinfresno.com/shows/the-phantom-of-the-opera, $33-$103.
7:30 p.m.
Music: MadeinTYO
The Private Club Tour also includes perfomances by Salma Slims, Mynamephin and Noah Woods. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $20.
8 p.m.
