Kanye reschedules tour dates after Kim's Paris robbery

3:06 Video game review: 'FIFA 17' Pause

2:29 Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

2:16 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about touring as a married couple

1:14 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about the things money can buy

2:12 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood explain coming out of retirement

1:37 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on audience participation

2:00 Movie trailer: 'The Magnficent Seven'

2:23 Movie trailer: 'The Hollars'

1:40 Video game review: 'NBA 2K17'

1:23 Rick Bentley's job: Review 'Storks,' then DUCK!