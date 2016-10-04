5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Oct. 4

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Event: Taste of Downtown Visalia
Don’t miss the 23rd annual event for delicious and local treats. Downtown Visalia, 559-732-7737, downtownvisalia.com, $40.
7-9 p.m.
Event: Blessing of the Animals
St. Francis of Assissi is the Patron Saint of animals and the church will conduct a blessing of animals and pets. St. John’s Cathedral, 2814 Mariposa St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/1749765435273579.
5 p.m.
Community: Volunteer orientation
Call to reserve your spot to find out what it takes to become a volunteer at the shelter. Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, 559-233-8690, www.facebook.com/events/1290918717607824.
5:30-7 p.m.
Community: Book club
Gather to discuss the 1943 novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” written by Betty Smith. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/258948287829253.
6:30 p.m.
Event: Halloween wreath workshop
Greet your trick-or-treaters with your choice of a simple, cute or scary wreath. ApCal, 32749 Ave. 7, Madera, 559-259-9742, www.eventbrite.com/e/halloween-wreath-workshop-tickets-27792547257, $30.
6:30-9 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments