5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Oct. 3

Monday, Oct. 3
Music: Jazz Composers Orchestra
The 19-piece group is directed by Mike Dana and will perform jazz classics and new arrangements to the music of Steely Dan. Fresno State Concert Hall, Fresno, 559-442-4600, ext. 8463, mike.dana@fresnocitycollege.edu, $10, $5 seniors and students.
8 p.m.
Community: Invasive Species Debate
Join Central Valley Cafe Scientifique and speakers from Fresno State’s Department of Biology for this panel discussion on invasive species in California. Santa Fe Basque, 3110 N. Maroa Ave.., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/154727431642740.
6:30-8 p.m.
Community: LSAT information night
Learn strategies and tips on taking the test and get information on how to register. San Joaquin College of Law, 901 Fifth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/lsat-night.
7-9 p.m.
Enjoy country, oldies and swing music. Tulare Angrense Athletic Club, 1521 E. Bardsley Ave., Tulare, 559-855-8523, www.fresnolibrary.org.
7-10 p.m.
Event: Monday Nite Card Show
Buy, sell or trade football, baseball and basketball cards. Sierra Vista Mall, 1050 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-709-3718.
5-8:30 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments