October 1, 2016 12:20 AM

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Oct. 1

Saturday, Oct. 1

Comedy: Festival of Laughs

Mike Epps will be joined on stage by Felipe Esparza and Gary Owen. Selland Arena, 700 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.fresnoconventioncenter.com, $51.50-$57.50.

8 p.m.

Event: Twilight Tour

Enjoy dinner and dessert followed by walk of the trails. Proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the cat sanctuary. Project Survival’s Cat Haven, 38257 E. Kings Canyon Road, Dunlap, 559-338-3216, cathaven.com/fall-twilight-tour-tickets-on-sale-now, $75.

5-8 p.m.

Concert: Barbra & Frank – The Concert That Never Was

This tribute show features Sharon Owens as Barbra Streisand and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$49.

7:30 p.m.

Event: Banned Books Read-Out

Read a selection from your favorite banned book in celebration of Banned Books Week. Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.

10 a.m.-noon

Event: Fall Wine Walk

Shop and sip your way through the streets of Old Town Clovis, www.eventbrite.com/e/old-town-clovis-fall-2016-wine-walk-tickets-26953359223?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text, $35-$45.

5-8:30 p.m.

