5 Things To Do Today, Sunday, Oct. 2

Sunday, Oct. 2
Event: CenCalVia Open Streets
The community movement invites residents to bike, walk, skate, take Zumba or yoga classes, do bike repairs or practice martial arts along the street with no traffic. Ventura Avenue between First St. and Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-892-8996, www.cencalvia.org, Free.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Dance to the tunes of the Hal Magnie Band. The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.
1-5 p.m.
Music: Jazz Mass
The program titled “Search and Rescue” uses jazz compositions to take a look at the church’s role in sharing Christ’s salvation. Bethel Lutheran Church, 187 N. Broadway St., Fresno, 559-264-5385, Free.
7-8 p.m.
Music: Inna Vision
Founded in 2005, the reggae band from Maui has blended hip-hop and dance hall music into their shows. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $10.
7 p.m.
Event: Taize in Tower
The service is composed of short meditative songs with readings from Scripture and moments of prayer. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/890254951119342.
6-7 p.m.
