Community calendar Oct. 2-8

Sunday, Oct. 2
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Central California Big Band Dance Society featuring The Hal Magnie Band
The Grand 1401, 1401 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-801-6308, www.bigbanddancing.com, $15.
1-5 p.m.
Children Dance Classes
Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-908-1002, fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org.
3-4 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
6 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org.
2 p.m.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-439-4320, www.coda.org.
6 p.m.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Line Dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-243-9233, $3.
9:30 a.m.
Look Good, Feel Better (a workshop for women with cancer)
California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-227-2345, lookgoodfeelbetter.org.
10 a.m.-noon
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
Noon
Phoenix Toastmasters Club
Denny’s, 710 W. Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-283-1339, phoenixtm.info.
6:30 a.m.
Sierra Toastmasters Club of Fresno
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-360-0782.
7 p.m.
Square dance
Square Eights Hall, 11555 Fargo Ave, Hanford, 559-582-5148, $3.
7-8:30 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677.
6-7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Argentine Tango
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-284-0850, $10.
7 p.m.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Beginners Group Dance Lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in.
6 p.m.
Chair Tai Chi and Exercise for Seniors
Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.
3-4 p.m.
Fresno Mac/Apple User Group
UC Merced Center, Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-930-2706.
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Griefshare
Clovis Evangelical free Church, 2377 Armstrong Ave., Clovis, 559-292-3344, www.clovisevfree.org, free.
6:30 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Learn to Dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month.
6-7:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
7 p.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com/event-calendar.html, $5.
8 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
St. Paul Catholic Newman Center, 1572 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10-$20.
9 a.m., 10:05 a.m.
UCSF Fresno Mini Med School
UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research, 155 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-499-6421, www.fresno.ucsf/minimed, $20.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, $45 for five lessons.
6 p.m.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522.
6:15 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
6:30 p.m.
Gentle Yoga/Chakra Balancing Meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation.
6-7:10 p.m.
Grief support group
Cedar Creek Senior Living, 500 N. Westberry Ave., Madera, 559-673-2345, www.cedarcreekretirement.com.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Griefshare – Care Connections
The Bridge Church, 3438 E. Ashlan Ave., Fresno, 559-970-1927, www.ccfrog.com, free.
10-11:45 a.m.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s Only Rock ’N’ Roll Choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free.
7-8:15 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Morning Meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $15.
7 a.m.-7:45 a.m.
TLC Toastmasters Club of Fresno
Seven Cafe and Grill, 25 Shaw Ave., Clovis, 559-322-1605, www.6708.toastmastersclubs.org, no cost for guests.
7-8:30 p.m.
Vin + Yin Experience with Christa Evans
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/vinyinexperience, $20.
6-8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Beginner’s Yoga Class with Teresa Diaz (Bilingual)
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginners-yoga-class-with-teresa-diaz-bilingual, $15.
6-7:15 p.m.
Chair Tai Chi and Exercise for Seniors
Denny’s, 30 W. Herndon Ave., Fresno, 559-906-0703.
3-4 p.m.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051.
1 p.m.
Hinds Hospice Open House
2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-412-5723.
4-7 p.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Salsa Dance Lessons
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-430-6522, $45 per month.
7-9 p.m.
Tai Chi for Health and Wellness
Inspiration Park, 5770 W. Gettysburg Ave., Fresno, 559-299-2681, www.lopezamartaichi.com, $10 per month for first three months; $15 monthly after.
10-11 a.m., 11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Transportation Toastmasters Club
Caltrans, 1352 W. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-445-6792.
11:50 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr., 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-225-0288.
6 p.m.
Geek Night: Grizzlies Take Over
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, 559-500-3305, www.facebook.com/events/304812593230456, Free.
5-7 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Family and Friends of Addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free.
7-8:30 p.m.
Nar-Anon for Friends and Family of Addicts – Newcomer Meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org.
6-7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Men’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m.
Co-Dependents Anonymous Women’s Meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-224-1947, free.
8:30 a.m
Contra/Square Dance with Evo Bluestein
California Arts Academy, 4750 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-297-8966, evobluestein.com/index.php/live-music/community-dance, $6.
6:30-9 p.m.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com.
9 a.m.
Follow the Flume: How the Logging Industry Shaped the Central Valley
Pinedale Branch Library, 7170 N. San Pablo Ave., Fresno, 559-439-0486, www.fresnolibrary.org, Free.
10-11 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org.
9:30 a.m.
Introduction to Tai Chi
Tai Chi for Every Body - Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 a month.
11 a.m.
Overeaters Anonymous
United Christian Church, 1038 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-273-8560, 559-447-0116 (Spanish), www.oa.org.
10:30 a.m.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org.
4:30-5:30 p.m.
Walk with a Doc
Blaine Park, S. Court St., Visalia, www.walkwithadoc.org, Free.
8 a.m.
Yogaveda
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-8642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/yogaveda, $75 for entire weekend; $30 per class.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.-4 p.m.
