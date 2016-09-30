Five Things To Do Today, Friday, Sept. 30

Friday, Sept. 30
Comedy: Adam Hunter
The comedian is the creator of the popular and quick-witted MMA Roasted accounts. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-477-7353, www.facebook.com/events/958900044219177, $10.
8 p.m.
Music: Skatalites
The ska band has been playing for more than 30 years and is finishing up its California tour before heading to Japan, Mexico and Europe. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern Ave., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $17.
8 p.m.
Theater: The Vagina Monologues
Eve Ensler wrote the episodic play that debuted off-Broadway in 1996. Ice House Theatre, 410 E. Race Ave., Visalia, 559-734-3900, visaliaplayers.org, $16-$20.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Oktoberfest
Enjoy live music as more than 20 local vendors will be on hand with food, wine and beer samples. Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch, 26773 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 559-734-5876, www.visaliachamber.org/oktoberfest, $40-$50.
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Event: CityFest
Join the celebration as the OAB turns 100 years old with music, food, beer and wine, entertainment and a silent auction. Fresno City College Old Administration Building, 1101 E. University Ave., Fresno, 559-489-2369, www.eventbrite.com/e/cityfest-tickets-27308735162?aff=eivtefrnd, $35.
5:30-9:30 p.m.
