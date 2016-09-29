Entertainment

September 29, 2016 12:25 AM

Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday, Sept. 29

Event: Chill

Enjoy dessert, shopping, craft beer and more. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/786030364871998, Free.

5-10 p.m.

Music: Kurt Travis

The singer-songwriter is the former frontman for Dance Gavin Dance and will perform with Strawberry Girls, Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern St., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $28-$103.

8 p.m.

Event: Caruthers District Fair

Don’t miss out on the largest free-gate fair that runs through Saturday. 13595 S. Raider St., Caruthers, 559-864-3768, www.caruthersfair.com, Free.

5:15-8 p.m.

Music: Twilight Thursday Concert Series

Enjoy a concert by Two for the Road playing American roots music with the Celtic fiddle. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-287-2320, clovisbotanicalgarden.org, Free.

5:30-7 p.m.

Event: Paint Party

Attempt to recreate Claude Monet’s water lillies using the same techniques he used. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, miacuppafresno.com/paintparty.php, $35.

7-9 p.m.

Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.

Related content

Entertainment

Comments

Videos

Movie trailer: 'Deepwater Horizon'

View more video

Entertainment Videos