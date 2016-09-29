Five Things to Do Today, Thursday, Sept. 29

Thursday, Sept. 29
Event: Chill
Enjoy dessert, shopping, craft beer and more. Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company, 745 Fulton St., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/786030364871998, Free.
5-10 p.m.
Music: Kurt Travis
The singer-songwriter is the former frontman for Dance Gavin Dance and will perform with Strawberry Girls, Amarionette and Lemix J. Buckley. Strummer’s, 833 E. Fern St., Fresno, 559-485-5356, www.strummersclub.com, $28-$103.
8 p.m.
Event: Caruthers District Fair
Don’t miss out on the largest free-gate fair that runs through Saturday. 13595 S. Raider St., Caruthers, 559-864-3768, www.caruthersfair.com, Free.
5:15-8 p.m.
Enjoy a concert by Two for the Road playing American roots music with the Celtic fiddle. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner. Clovis Botanical Garden, 945 N. Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-287-2320, clovisbotanicalgarden.org, Free.
5:30-7 p.m.
Event: Paint Party
Attempt to recreate Claude Monet’s water lillies using the same techniques he used. Mia Cuppa Cafe, 620 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, miacuppafresno.com/paintparty.php, $35.
7-9 p.m.
