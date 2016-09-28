5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 28

Wednesday, Sept. 21
Community: Mayoral Candidates Downtown Forum
Council Member Lee Brand and Supervisor Henry Perea will discuss topics that include revitalization, investment and development, housing, and many other community issues. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, Free.
5-8 p.m.
Concert: Benise
The guitarist pushes the limits of traditional flamenco and Spanish guitar. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $29-$95.
7:30 p.m.
Event: Pecha Kucha: Space
Presenters each show 20 space-related images, each for 20 seconds, and talk along to the images. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.facebook.com/events/509375635923459, $8.
7-9 p.m.
Community: Tulare County job fair
More than 75 local and national businesses will be on hand for the 25th annual job fair. Veterans are eligible for priority service and can enter at 9 a.m. Visalia Convention Center, 303 E. Acequia Ave., Visalia, 559-713-5000, www.facebook.com/tccareerfair, Free.
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Event: FLYP mixer
The event is open to all professionals of all ages and fields to network. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, www.flypinfo.com, jguzman@flypinfo.com.
5:45 p.m.
