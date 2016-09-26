Entertainment

September 26, 2016 3:58 PM

FOOD & WINE CALENDAR

Wednesday, Sept. 28

After-Yoga Community Potluck

Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com, free.

8:30-10 p.m.

Farmers market

Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-222-0182, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.

3-6 p.m.

Farmers market

Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-448-4228, free.

8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Farmers market

Panzak Park, Third St., Fowler, 559-834-5486.

5-9 p.m.

Farmers market

Pines Village, 54310 Road 432, Bass Lake, 559-642-8163.

4-7 p.m.

Farmers market

The Market on Kern, Kern St., Fresno, 559-490-9966, www.facebook.com/themarketonkern.

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Farmers market

Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

CartHop

Fulton Mall, Fresno St., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/events/carthop.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Choice Books of West Coast Fundraiser Dinner

Wedgewood Wedding & Banquet Center, 4584 W. Jacquelyn Ave., Fresno, 559-638-1745, reservations required.

6:15-9:15 p.m.

Farmers market

True Value Hardware, 40596 Westlake Drive, Oakhurst, 559-683-7117, www.facebook.com/OakhurstFarmersMarket.

4-7 p.m.

Farmers market

Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday Night Market Place

Downtown Hanford, 559-582-9457, www.mainstreethanford.com.

5:30-9 p.m.

Paint Nite

Logan’s Roadhouse, 7507 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 307-272-3884, paintnite.com, Cost of food and/or drinks.

7-9:30 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Eatin’ on Eaton

Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, free.

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Farmers market

Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-260-2915, free.

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Farmers market

Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, 433 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-298-5774.

5:30-9 p.m.

Farmers market

Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

MadeForThem’s The Art of freedom

Minnewawa Estate, 1801 S. Minnewawa, Fresno, 559-779-3065, madeforthem.org, $65.

6-10 p.m.

Oktoberfest

Vossler Farms, Pumpkin Patch & Cornmaze, 26773 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 559-734-5876, visaliaoktoberfest2016.eventbrite.com, $50, $40 advance.

5:30-9:30 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

BevMo!, 7639 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-431-2626, www.bevmo.com, $2.

3-7 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Chocolate, cookie and candy tasting

North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.

2-5 p.m.

Farmers market

The Marketplace at El Paseo, Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue, Fresno, 559-994-9292, free.

8 a.m.-noon

Fall Spirits Fest

The Standard, 9455 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno, 559-434-3638, standardfresno.com/fallfest, $65-$95.

4-8 p.m.

Farmers market

Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, 433 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-298-5774.

8-11:30 a.m.

Farmers market

Kristina’s Natural Ranch Market, 761 E. Barstow, Fresno, 559-224-2222, free.

7 a.m.-noon

Farmers market

Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-222-0182, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.

7 a.m.-noon

Farmers market

Cherry Avenue Auction, 4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9856, www.cherryavenueauction.com.

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Flavor of Fall

Fresno State Winery, 2360 W. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-278-4867, store.fresnostatewinery.com/Wine-Store/Dessert-and-Specialty-Wines, $12-$15.

1-3:30 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Steven’s Bicycles Saturday Morning Food Truck Ride

Steven’s Bicycles, 1365 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-797-0148, www.facebook.com/events/1028304513893652, free.

10-11:30 a.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-474-8286, tocamaderawinery.com, $5-$8.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

BevMo!, 7639 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-431-2626, www.bevmo.com, $2.

2-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Cedar View Winery, 1384 S. Frankwood Ave., Sanger, 559-787-9412, www.cedarviewwinery.com, $5.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

LoMac Winery, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave., Fresno, 559-275-4748, www.lomacwinery.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Milla Vineyards, 7465 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1656.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-843-2140, www.moraviawines.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-399-3079, www.kingsriverwinery.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Papagni Wines, 9505 Road 30 1/2, Madera, 559-673-5754.

Noon-4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 2

Chocolate, cookie and candy tasting

North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.

2-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-474-8286, tocamaderawinery.com, $5-$8.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-843-2140, www.moraviawines.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Milla Vineyards, 7465 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1656.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

LoMac Winery, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave., Fresno, 559-275-4748, www.lomacwinery.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Cedar View Winery, 1384 S. Frankwood Ave., Sanger, 559-787-9412, www.cedarviewwinery.com, $5.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com.

Noon-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

Noon-4:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Farmers market

Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Ladies Only Night tasting

North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.

5-8 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Farmers market

River Park Shopping Center, 220 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, 559-994-9292.

5-9 p.m.

Farmers market

Cherry Avenue Auction, 4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9856, www.cherryavenueauction.com.

7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Farmers market

Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fruit stand and winery

Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting

Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.

7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

Wine and fruit tasting

Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.

9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wine tasting

Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.

6-9 p.m.

Wine tasting

Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.

9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Wine tasting

Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wine tasting

A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

