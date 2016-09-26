FOOD & WINE CALENDAR

Wednesday, Sept. 28
After-Yoga Community Potluck
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com, free.
8:30-10 p.m.
Farmers market
Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-222-0182, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.
3-6 p.m.
Farmers market
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-448-4228, free.
8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Farmers market
Panzak Park, Third St., Fowler, 559-834-5486.
5-9 p.m.
Farmers market
Pines Village, 54310 Road 432, Bass Lake, 559-642-8163.
4-7 p.m.
Farmers market
The Market on Kern, Kern St., Fresno, 559-490-9966, www.facebook.com/themarketonkern.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
CartHop
Fulton Mall, Fresno St., Fresno, 559-490-9966, downtownfresno.org/events/carthop.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Choice Books of West Coast Fundraiser Dinner
Wedgewood Wedding & Banquet Center, 4584 W. Jacquelyn Ave., Fresno, 559-638-1745, reservations required.
6:15-9:15 p.m.
Farmers market
True Value Hardware, 40596 Westlake Drive, Oakhurst, 559-683-7117, www.facebook.com/OakhurstFarmersMarket.
4-7 p.m.
Farmers market
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday Night Market Place
Downtown Hanford, 559-582-9457, www.mainstreethanford.com.
5:30-9 p.m.
Paint Nite
Logan’s Roadhouse, 7507 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 307-272-3884, paintnite.com, Cost of food and/or drinks.
7-9:30 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Eatin’ on Eaton
Eaton Plaza, 2400 Fresno St., Fresno, free.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers market
Manchester Center, 1901 E. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-260-2915, free.
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers market
Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, 433 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-298-5774.
5:30-9 p.m.
Farmers market
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
MadeForThem’s The Art of freedom
Minnewawa Estate, 1801 S. Minnewawa, Fresno, 559-779-3065, madeforthem.org, $65.
6-10 p.m.
Oktoberfest
Vossler Farms, Pumpkin Patch & Cornmaze, 26773 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia, 559-734-5876, visaliaoktoberfest2016.eventbrite.com, $50, $40 advance.
5:30-9:30 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
BevMo!, 7639 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-431-2626, www.bevmo.com, $2.
3-7 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Chocolate, cookie and candy tasting
North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.
2-5 p.m.
Farmers market
The Marketplace at El Paseo, Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue, Fresno, 559-994-9292, free.
8 a.m.-noon
Fall Spirits Fest
The Standard, 9455 N. Fort Washington Road, Fresno, 559-434-3638, standardfresno.com/fallfest, $65-$95.
4-8 p.m.
Farmers market
Old Town Clovis Farmers Market, 433 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, 559-298-5774.
8-11:30 a.m.
Farmers market
Kristina’s Natural Ranch Market, 761 E. Barstow, Fresno, 559-224-2222, free.
7 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
Vineyard Farmers Market, 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-222-0182, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.
7 a.m.-noon
Farmers market
Cherry Avenue Auction, 4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9856, www.cherryavenueauction.com.
7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Flavor of Fall
Fresno State Winery, 2360 W. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-278-4867, store.fresnostatewinery.com/Wine-Store/Dessert-and-Specialty-Wines, $12-$15.
1-3:30 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Steven’s Bicycles Saturday Morning Food Truck Ride
Steven’s Bicycles, 1365 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, 559-797-0148, www.facebook.com/events/1028304513893652, free.
10-11:30 a.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-474-8286, tocamaderawinery.com, $5-$8.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
BevMo!, 7639 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-431-2626, www.bevmo.com, $2.
2-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Cedar View Winery, 1384 S. Frankwood Ave., Sanger, 559-787-9412, www.cedarviewwinery.com, $5.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
LoMac Winery, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave., Fresno, 559-275-4748, www.lomacwinery.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Milla Vineyards, 7465 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1656.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-843-2140, www.moraviawines.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
Noon-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Kings River Winery, 4276 S. Greenwood Ave., Sanger, 559-399-3079, www.kingsriverwinery.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Papagni Wines, 9505 Road 30 1/2, Madera, 559-673-5754.
Noon-4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 2
Chocolate, cookie and candy tasting
North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.
2-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Toca Madera Winery, 36140 Ave. 9, Madera, 559-474-8286, tocamaderawinery.com, $5-$8.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Ramos Torres Winery, 1665 Simpson St., Kingsburg, 559-419-9159, www.ramostorres.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Moravia Wines, 3620 N. Bishop Ave., Fresno, 559-843-2140, www.moraviawines.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Milla Vineyards, 7465 W. McKinley Ave., Fresno, 559-277-1656.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
LoMac Winery, 2674 N. Westlawn Ave., Fresno, 559-275-4748, www.lomacwinery.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Cedar View Winery, 1384 S. Frankwood Ave., Sanger, 559-787-9412, www.cedarviewwinery.com, $5.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Engelmann Cellars, 3275 N. Rolinda Ave., Fresno, 559-274-9463, www.engelmanncellars.com.
Noon-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
Noon-4:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Farmers market
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Ladies Only Night tasting
North U Street Chocolates, 147 N. U St., Fresno, 559-351-6843, free.
5-8 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Farmers market
River Park Shopping Center, 220 E. Paseo Del Centro, Fresno, 559-994-9292.
5-9 p.m.
Farmers market
Cherry Avenue Auction, 4640 S. Cherry Ave., Fresno, 559-266-9856, www.cherryavenueauction.com.
7 a.m.-3 p.m.
Farmers market
Wilgenburg Greenhouses, 6761 Ave. 416, Dinuba, 559-591-0352.
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fruit stand and winery
Sumner Peck Ranch Fruit Stands and Winery, 14860 Highway 41, Madera, 559-822-3301, www.sumnerpeckranch.com.
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
J. Sorrenti Wine Bar tasting
Sierra Nut House, 7901 N. Blackstone Ave., Fresno, 559-432-4023.
7:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
Wine and fruit tasting
Simonian Farms, 2629 S. Clovis Ave., Fresno, 559-237-2294, www.simonianfarms.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wine tasting
Vino & Friends, 1560 E. Champlain Drive, Fresno, 559-434-1771, wine prices.
6-9 p.m.
Wine tasting
Quady Winery, 13181 Road 24, Madera, 559-673-8068, www.quadywinery.com.
9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Wine tasting
Fasi Estate Winery, 42415 Road 208, Friant, 559-822-2111, www.fasiestate.com, $5.
11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wine tasting
A. Nonini Winery, 2640 N. Dickenson Ave., Fresno, 559-275-1936, www.noniniwinery.com.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
