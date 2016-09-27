5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 27

Tuesday, Sept. 20
Concert: William Michael Morgan
KJUG Country presents the concert also featuring Mickey Guyton. Civic Center Park, 113 Court St., Hanford, www.facebook.com/events/348082568861900, Free.
7-9 p.m.
The 22nd annual show combines a passion for art with the area’s primary industry: agriculture. The exhibit runs through Nov. 2. Madera County Arts Council Circle Gallery, 1653 N. Schnoor St., Madera, 559-661-7005, www.maderaarts.org/2016-celebrate-ag, Free.
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Film: Screening of “Schneider vs. Bax”
The independent film series features the 2015 Dutch flick, directed by Alex van Warmerdam, and tells the story of contract killer who has one day to assassinate a reclusive writer. Tulare County Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, www.facebook.com/events/256637864735057, Free.
7 p.m.
Event: Mini Med School
Faculty and staff will provide lectures on topics including rashes and recent advances in stroke care. UCSF Fresno Center for Medical Education and Research, 155 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 559-499-6421, www.fresno.ucsf.edu/minimed, $20.
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Event: Yoga at the Art Museum
Join Lucy Wells for a special night of yoga. Proceeds will benefit the Art of Life Healing Garden’s Lavender Labyrinth in Woodward Park. Fresno Art Museum, 2233 N. First St., Fresno, www.eventbrite.com/e/yoga-at-the-art-museum-with-lululemon-lucy-wells-tickets-27420918706, $15.
5:30-8 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments