Maná performs Latino Power tour at Save Mart Center

Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná guitarist Sergio Vallín performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná drummer Alex "El Animal" Gonzlez performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná bassist Juan Calleros performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
A fan records the concert on a cell phone during Maná's Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná guitarist Sergio Vallín performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná bassist Juan Calleros performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná drummer Alex "El Animal" Gonzlez performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná guitarist Sergio Vallín performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Maná vocalist/guitarist Fher Olvera performs during their Latin Power tour at the Save Mart Center on Tuesday, September 20, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com