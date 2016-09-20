You can win tickets to see ‘Deepwater Horizon’

The Beehive has tickets to the advance screening of “Deepwater Horizon” that will open on Sept. 30. You can see it early by being randomly selected from all who comment on this site. The screening will be held Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.
There are 20 pairs of tickets to be won. If you are selected, there is no standing in line.
The movie stars Kurt Russell, Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson, Gina Rodriguez and John Malkovich. It’s based on the true story of the April 2010 explosion on a drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
To enter for you chance to win, just click here and then leave a comment on this story telling us what is your favorite Kurt Russell movie.
The deadline for entry is 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via email or Facebook (so check those unread messages).
One comment/entry per person, please. .
Here are the rules
