5 Things To Do Today, Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday, Sept. 21
Concert: Glenn Miller Orchestra
Enjoy an evening with such songs as “Moonlight Serenade.” Hanford Fox Theatre, 326 N. Irwin St., Hanford, 559-584-7423, www.glennmillerorchestra.com/. $52.75-$64.25.
7 p.m.
Music: Scarlet Canary
The hard rock band from Denver. With other alternative Rock, ska and punk bands. Frank’s Place, 1432 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, www.warnors.org/event/scarlet-canary-for-the-record-more/, $8.
6 p.m.
Lecture: Dr. Michio Kaku
San Joaquin Valley Town Hall presents the Henry Semat Chair in Theoretical Physics at the City University of New York and a Harvard graduate and New York Times best-selling author. Saroyan Theatre, 730 M St., Fresno, 559-445-8100, www.valleytownhall.com/, $40.
7:30p.m.
Music: Shook Twins
Come on out and check out this indie folk-pop band. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.strummersclub.com, $15.
9:30 p.m.
Community: Vineyard Farmers Market
Stop by and grab some locally fresh grown fruits and vegetables direct from the grower. 100 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, www.vineyardfarmersmarket.com.
3-6 p.m.
Find more things to do at calendar.fresnobee.com.
Comments