September 19, 2016 2:07 PM

Here are Sunday’s Emmy winners

Compiled by Joshua Barone

New York Times News Service

These are the major winners of the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Drama Series: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Comedy Series: “Veep” (HBO)

Mini-Series or Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)

TV Movie: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series: “Key & Peele” (Comedy Central)

Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”

Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”

Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Supporting Actor in a Drama: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”

Supporting Actress in a Drama: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime”

Reality Host: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)

Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)

Writing for a Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master of None” (“Parents”)

Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“Battle of the Bastards”)

Writing for a Mini-Series or Movie: D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”

Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping”

Directing for a Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, “Transparent” (“Man on the Land”)

Directing for a Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“Battle of the Bastards”)

Directing for a Mini-Series or Movie: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”

Directing for a Variety Series: Ryan McFaul, “Inside Amy Schumer”

Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, “Grease: Live”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Margo Martindale, “The Americans”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Peter Scolari, “Girls”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”

