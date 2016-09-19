Here are Sunday’s Emmy winners

These are the major winners of the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Drama Series: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Comedy Series: “Veep” (HBO)
Mini-Series or Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” (FX)
TV Movie: “Sherlock: The Abominable Bride (Masterpiece)” (PBS)
Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
Variety Sketch Series: “Key & Peele” (Comedy Central)
Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
Actress in a Comedy Series: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
Actor in a Drama Series: Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”
Actress in a Drama Series: Tatiana Maslany, “Orphan Black”
Actor in a Mini-Series or Movie: Courtney B. Vance, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Supporting Actor in a Drama: Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline”
Supporting Actress in a Drama: Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey”
Supporting Actor in a Comedy: Louie Anderson, “Baskets”
Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Sterling K. Brown, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Supporting Actress in a Mini-Series or Movie: Regina King, “American Crime”
Reality Host: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (Logo)
Reality Competition Program: “The Voice” (NBC)
Writing for a Comedy Series: Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, “Master of None” (“Parents”)
Writing for a Drama Series: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “Game of Thrones” (“Battle of the Bastards”)
Writing for a Mini-Series or Movie: D.V. DeVincentis, “The People v. O.J. Simpson”
Writing for a Variety Series: “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
Writing for a Variety Special: Patton Oswalt, “Patton Oswalt: Talking for Clapping”
Directing for a Comedy Series: Jill Soloway, “Transparent” (“Man on the Land”)
Directing for a Drama Series: Miguel Sapochnik, “Game of Thrones” (“Battle of the Bastards”)
Directing for a Mini-Series or Movie: Susanne Bier, “The Night Manager”
Directing for a Variety Series: Ryan McFaul, “Inside Amy Schumer”
Directing for a Variety Special: Thomas Kail and Alex Rudzinski, “Grease: Live”
Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan”
Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Margo Martindale, “The Americans”
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Peter Scolari, “Girls”
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, “Saturday Night Live”
Comments