5 Things To Do Today, Tuesday, Sept. 20

Tuesday, Sept. 20
Film: “Chasing Niagara”
The film follows Rafa Ortiz, a waterfall kayaker, as he attempts to accomplish his dream of descending Niagara Falls. Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave., Fresno, 559-485-9050, www.towertheatrefresno.com, $12.
7 p.m.
Concert: Maná
The multiplatinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning Latin rock band from Mexico brings the “Latino Power” tour to Fresno. Save Mart Center, 2650 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-347-3400, www.savemartcenter.com, $45-$175.
8 p.m.
Community: Fresno County Christian College Fair
Receive information from more than 30 Christian colleges, including Fresno Pacific University and Azusa Pacific. Alta Sierra Intermediate School, 380 W. Teague Ave., Clovis, 559-453-7153, myblueprintstory.com, Free.
6-8 p.m.
Event: The Wild Kratts Live
Kids will love this animated television series brought to life by Martin and Chris Kratt. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, tickets.warnors.org/eventperformances.asp?evt=249, $29.75-$99.75.
6:30 p.m.
Dr. Mouradian will speak on “Genocide and Humanitarian Resistance in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1917.” Fresno State Alice Peters Auditorium, 5245 N. Backer Ave., Fresno, 559-278-2669, www.fresnostate.edu/artshum/armenianstudies/news-events/index.html, Free.
7:30-9 p.m.
