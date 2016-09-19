5 Things To Do Today, Monday, Sept. 19

Monday, Sept. 19
Music: Gavlyn
The 23-year-old L.A.-based rapper has been rapping since 2006. Tonight she performs with Blimes Brixton and Eraser Fase. Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero St., Fresno, 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com, $10.
8 p.m.
Read for Life presents the professor of surgery at the University of Chicago; she will speak on the importance of early language exposure on a developing child’s brain. Visalia Fox Theatre, 300 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-625-1369, www.foxvisalia.org, $10.
7 p.m.
Community: Introduction to Tai Chi
Learn the basics of the ancient Chinese tradition that helps relieve stress and anxiety. Tai Chi for Every Body, 4832 N. First Ave., Fresno, 559-903-5658, www.facebook.com/taichiforeverybodyfresno, $20 per month.
11 a.m.
Music: Art and music showcase
The show features Chyna, Graduating Life, and from Bakersfield, Elk Grove. Dynamite Vinyl, 1476 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/152737238495047.
8 p.m.
Dance: Salsa dancing
Summer is ending and so is the Tropical Mondays salsa and merengue dance party. Don’t miss your last chance tonight. River Park, 220 E. Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.facebook.com/events/717861908367694.
7-9:30 p.m.
