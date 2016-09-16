Save the date, Grizzly Fest returns April 29

You can mark your calendar now for Grizzly Fest 2017 – the annual music festival started by Fresno emcee Fashawn.
The day-long concert is slated for Saturday, April 29. Lineup, location and ticketing information will be announced in November.
This year, the festival featured national reggae hip-hop and indie-rock acts (headlined by Slightly Stoopid, Cold War Kids, Atmopshere and Fashawn) and drew close to 9,000 people to Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno.
Co-promoter Aren Hekimian expects to exceed that number in 2017.
Fans should expect to get a similar mix of genres, with more than healthy dose of hip-hop. That will likely include Fashawn, seeing as he’s played each of the festivals’ previous outings and was instrumental its inception and naming. Grizzly Fest will also feature expanded fan and family friendly expos and games, Hekemian says.
