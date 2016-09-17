Entertainment

5 Things To Do Today, Saturday, Sept. 17

Event: A Taste of River Park

Sample wine and food from local businesses, catch a fashion show and live entertainment at this benefit for the American Red Cross. River Park, 220 E. Paseo del Centro, Fresno, www.shopriverpark.com/taste_of_riverpark.php, $30-$40.

6-10 p.m.

Event: Danzas de Libertad Art Festival

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a large display of traditional costumes, photos and paintings followed by dance and music performances. Warnors Center for the Performing Arts, 1400 Fulton St., Fresno, 559-264-2848, $12-$16.

6-9 p.m.

Event: Asian Craft and Food Faire

The 18th annual festival brings vendors from throughout California with Asian inspired crafts and foods. United Japanese Christian Church, 136 N. Villa Ave., Clovis, 559-322-0701, www.ujcclife.com, Free.

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Concert: En Vogue

The R&B and pop group is known for hits like “Don’t Let Go” and “Hold On.” Tulare County Fairgrounds, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tulare, tcfair.org, Free with fair admission.

8 p.m.

Music: Spanspek Music and Arts Festival

The festival returns for its 11th year featuring a long lineup of bands and DJs and art exhibits. Orosi Memorial Hall, 41645 Road 128, Orosi, www.spanspekfestival.com, $5.

5:30 p.m.

