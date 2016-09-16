‘Neighbors 2,’ ‘Lion Guard’ among new DVD titles being released Sept. 20

DVDs that range from juvenile to those aimed at juveniles are hitting stories Tuesday, Sept. 20.
“Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising,” Grade ☆1/2: Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien’s lazy script for the 2014 comedy “Neighbors” fell apart because there were plot holes big enough to sink a university. They appeared to have remedied that gaff with the sequel, “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, “ only to return to their lazy tendencies, making the project flunk out.
Initial ideas about empowering young women, the importance of feeling wanted and the wisdom that comes with age are replaced by a series of crude jokes. The most disturbing is how the young women start off as strong warriors, but when faced with a challenge, resort to their sexuality as a means to solve a problem. Or, they need support from someone older when they can’t figure out what to do.
“The Lion Guard: Unleash the Power,” Grade ☆☆☆: The new DVD relases features Kion (Max Charles), the second-born cub of Simba and Nala, who is destined to become leader of the Lion Guard, a team of animals composed of the Pride Lands’ fiercest, bravest, fastest, strongest and keenest of sight.
The team he assembles includes: Bunga (Joshua Rush), a fearless honey badger; Fuli (Diamond White), a confident cheetah; Beshte (Dusan Brown), a friendly and good-spirited hippo; and Ono, an egret voiced by “The Middle” star Atticus Shaffer.
Take pride in knowing “The Lion Guard” features strong animation, solid stories and a great cast of voices. This is one TV series worth repeated viewing.
Also new on DVD Sept. 20:
▪ “Beauty and the Beast”: The Oscar-nominated animated film is being re-released to mark the 25th anniversary.
▪ “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”: The Turtles must once again save the world.
▪ “Free State of Jones”: Southern farmer leads rebellion against the Confederacy.
▪ “Pele”: Look at a sports legend who changed soccer forever.
▪ “Frontline: Policing the Police”: Documentary that offers a look inside a police department that’s been ordered to change its .
▪ “Gunsmoke: The Twelfth Season: Volume One & Volume Two”: James Arness stars in this western, one of the longest running shows on TV.
▪ “The Thing”: Kurt Russell stars in this horror story directed by John Carpenter.
▪ “The Good Wife: Final Season”: Includes all 22 of the final season of the CBS drama.
▪ “The Seventh Fire”: Base on injustice and cultural destruction leveled at Native Americans.
▪ “Elephant Kingdom”: Elephant must save his wife from the human king.
▪ “Twin Peaks: The Original Series. Fire Walk With Me & The Missing Pieces”: Includes almost 90 minutes of deleted and alternate scenes.
▪ “Thanks for the Memories: The Bob Hope Specials”: Guests included in the collection are Bing Crosby, Desi Arnaz, Lucille Ball, James Cagney, Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand and Dean Martin.
▪ “Kate & Mim-Mim: The Mimiloo Zoo”: Kate, Mim-Mim, Lily, Gobble, Tack, and Boomer encounter an assortment of curious creatures.
▪ “The Last King”: Two warriors must help a young king.
▪ “The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story”: True story of the mother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.
▪ “The Originals: The Complete Third Season”: Original vampire-werewolf hybrid Klaus Mikaelson and his brother Elijah have spent 1,000 years fighting to protect their dysfunctional family.
▪ “Bill & Ted’s Most Excellent Collection”: Includes both films featuring the time traveling buddies.
▪ “Blue Bloods: The Sixth Season”: Frank (Tom Selleck) suspects New York City to be the next target for a terrorist attack.
▪ “Defying the Nazis: Sharps’ War”: Ken Burns documentary about an American minister and his wife who rescued refugees after the start of World War II.
▪ “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”: Gary Sinise stars in this procedural series about a team that deals with Americans who go missing in other countries.
▪ “Mowtown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever”: Includes the first time fans saw Michael Jackson do the moonwalk.
Available on Digital HD Sept. 20:
▪ “The Legend of Tarzan”: The jungle king must return to his country on a rescue mission.
