Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, center, speaks to reporters alongside his wife, Sarah Cox, right, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in San Diego. The intrigue in the race to replace departing California Gov. Jerry Brown isn't who wins — it's who comes in second in Tuesday's primary, one of hundreds of contests across the state that could solidify Democratic dominance and reshape the fight for control of the U.S. Congress. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Live updates: Here are latest California election results for state and local races

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

June 05, 2018 08:09 PM

With the polls closed as of 8 p.m., voters are boasting their stickers and some results are already in.

Click here to see statewide results and here for live updates on local counties (note: Yolo County election data was not made available before polls closed).

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox held the top two spots in California's governor race after early results.

In the U.S. Senate race, 84-year-old Dianne Feinstein locked up the top spot in early returns. The No. 2 spot is still up for grabs — Republican James P. Bradley maintains a slight lead over Kevin de León.

Also of note in Sacramento County were the races for district attorney and sheriff, where incumbents Anne Marie Schubert and Scott Jones, respectively, held early leads.

Check out a live, statewide map below.

More election results

Statewide | Sacramento County | El Dorado County | Placer County


Election day proved hectic in some regions. In Sacramento County, new voting procedures took away some of the city's longtime polling places, leading to confusion and sadness. A printing error left 118,000 names off the list at 1,530 precincts in Los Angeles County, though the registrar said all registered voters' ballots will still count.

Voters at the McKinley Park library in Sacramento say they had trouble figuring out which polling place to go to on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, under a new voting system approved by California legislators in 2016. Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

